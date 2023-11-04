Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 51,176 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2,941.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,176 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $128.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Read Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.