Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Lowered to $42.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.