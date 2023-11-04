Brokerages Set Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT at $19.36

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

