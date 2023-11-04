Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) PT at $75.67

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Citigroup lowered their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th.

STT opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

