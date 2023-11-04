Brokerages Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target at $88.29

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.29.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.
Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.29 and a 1 year high of $91.33.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.
Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
