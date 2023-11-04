Brokerages Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target at $88.29

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.29 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

