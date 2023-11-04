Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price at $217.47

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina has a 52-week low of $103.92 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

