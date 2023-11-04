British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

NYSE:BTI opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.