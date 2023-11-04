Bfsg LLC Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2023

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBFree Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,180,000 after buying an additional 108,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,375,000 after buying an additional 145,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.