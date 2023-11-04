Bfsg LLC Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,180,000 after buying an additional 108,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,375,000 after buying an additional 145,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

