Bfsg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after buying an additional 152,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,035,000 after purchasing an additional 81,662 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Shares of TRV opened at $168.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.97 and a 200-day moving average of $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

