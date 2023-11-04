Bfsg LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 39,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1 %

DIS stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

