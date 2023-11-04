Bfsg LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

