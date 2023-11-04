Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $233.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.87 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.98.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.