Bfsg LLC Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 21,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.4 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.