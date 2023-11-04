Bfsg LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in LKQ by 55.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

