Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Axonics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.36 and a beta of 0.46. Axonics has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,499,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Axonics by 283.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 456,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Axonics by 244.2% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 407,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

