Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

ARKR stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

