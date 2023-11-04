Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-$4.90 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.35. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 86,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $8,067,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 18,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,287,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.19.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

