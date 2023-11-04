American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

AIG opened at $63.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. American International Group has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 601.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

