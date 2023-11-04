American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,634,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,748,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,391 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ANET shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.74.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,480 shares of company stock worth $25,821,132. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $212.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.89. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $214.26.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.