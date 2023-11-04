American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.72 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

