Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Mizuho

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.97.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $122.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 656,623 shares of company stock valued at $88,883,880. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

