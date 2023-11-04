abrdn plc Buys New Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 86,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.82. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.98.

Insider Activity

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ACLS. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

