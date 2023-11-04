abrdn plc Acquires 31,679 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.24% of Robert Half worth $19,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Robert Half by 107,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,375,000 after acquiring an additional 56,134,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,330,000 after acquiring an additional 891,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average is $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

