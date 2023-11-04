47,821 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $87.63 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.286 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

