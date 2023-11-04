43,318 Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $114,497,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,326,000 after buying an additional 772,207 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.42 and a beta of 1.03. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.24.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 633.33%.

DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

