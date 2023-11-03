Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.63.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $160.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.