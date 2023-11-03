Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

NYSE:WM opened at $166.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

