Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $164.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.07.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $132.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $146.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day moving average of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after buying an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,182,897,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,861 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,943,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.