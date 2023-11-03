W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Lowered by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $756.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $710.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

