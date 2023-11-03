Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $229.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.19 and a 200-day moving average of $227.10. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 66,724 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

