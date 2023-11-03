Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on December 29th

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Verisk Analytics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $229.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.10. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

