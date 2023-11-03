Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Valley National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

