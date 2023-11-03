Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $128.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day moving average is $123.81. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

