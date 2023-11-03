Vale (NYSE:VALE) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

VALE has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Get Vale alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALE

Vale Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VALE opened at $14.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. Vale has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vale by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.