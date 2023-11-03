Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

NYSE UE opened at $16.74 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

