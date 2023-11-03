TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.58. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 15.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,820,000 after purchasing an additional 176,611 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $7,030,099,000,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $6,730,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 120,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $3,868,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

