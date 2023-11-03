Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 20th

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

