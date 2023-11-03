The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Toro worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,180,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 2.4% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

NYSE:TTC opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.48. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

