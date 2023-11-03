The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,788,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,019 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $125,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $70.12 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

