The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $192.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.90. The stock has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

