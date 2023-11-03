Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $114.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.52. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,312,000 after acquiring an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $2,833,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

