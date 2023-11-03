Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

ARHS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arhaus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.56.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Arhaus by 38.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 56.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arhaus by 136.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $1,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

