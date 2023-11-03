SVB Leerink Downgrades 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSVT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 2seventy bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 2seventy bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $2.32 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $117.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 122.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kynam Capital Management, Lp bought 86,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $515,027.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,142,111 shares in the company, valued at $30,646,981.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kynam Capital Management, Lp purchased 86,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $515,027.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,142,111 shares in the company, valued at $30,646,981.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 7,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,600.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,502 shares of company stock valued at $123,536. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in 2seventy bio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,017,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $419,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $129,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

