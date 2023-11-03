Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $52.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 172,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

