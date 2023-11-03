SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 67.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SXC opened at $9.08 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $760.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,793.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. B. Riley downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

