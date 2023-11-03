Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,746 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.70% of Stride worth $27,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Stride during the second quarter worth $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Stride by 45.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 6.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 427,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth $1,596,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stride

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $569,686.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,405.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $569,686.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,405.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stride Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LRN opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $55.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.24 million. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LRN. Barrington Research raised their price target on Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

