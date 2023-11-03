StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 203.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 75.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

