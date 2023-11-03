StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

