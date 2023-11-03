StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.
Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
