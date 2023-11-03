Stifel Nicolaus Boosts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $136.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ArcBest from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Shares of ARCB opened at $117.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 15,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,700,119.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,828.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,543 shares of company stock worth $3,749,832. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in ArcBest by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

